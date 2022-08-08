Kathryn Jo Heaton Benjamin, 68, of Tipton, passed away on the morning of Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, one day before her 69th birthday. Kathy was born in Indianapolis on Aug. 9, 1953, to L. Joe and Joan S. (Spencer) Heaton.

Kathy was the owner of Title Guaranty and Abstract Company of Tipton where she worked alongside her mother and her son.

A graduate of Tipton High School in the Class of 1971, Kathy furthered her education first at Indiana University and then DePauw University where she graduated with a master’s degree in Journalism. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers were enjoyed by many in the community. Kathy also enjoyed cooking, crocheting, playing the piano and listening to music, as well as outdoor activities like camping, boating and water skiing.

Kathy is survived by her two children, Leigha Klutz of Goshen and Michael A. Benjamin and wife Robin Cassaretto of Noblesville; one brother, James Joseph Heaton and wife Charlotte Loomis-Heaton, LaJolla, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Azaan “Ozzy” Khan, Kailey Manis and Michael Avery Benjamin.

She was preceded in death by Michael A. Benjamin, the father of her children.

A memorial service for Kathy will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with visitation from noon until the time of the service. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Sunday, Aug. 21 with the details to be released later.

Memorial contributions in Kathy’s memory may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Tipton County, 341 W. Jefferson Street, Tipton, IN 46072. https://bgctipton.org/support-the-club/