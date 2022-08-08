Jimmy D. Jones, age 55, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on July 15, 1967, the son of the late Jimmie Jones and Lou Ellen (White) Little.

Jimmy married Cretta (Beeman) Jones on Jan. 7, 1992 and she passed away on June 12, 2005.

He is survived by his two sons, Brandon and Derek Jones; daughter, Samantha Jones; five grandchildren; a brother, Tim Jones; sister, Billie Jean King; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Carla Moreland.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jimmie was preceded in death by a grandson and a sister, Tonya Nape.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood. A funeral service to honor Jimmy’s life will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Dunnichay Funeral Home to help offset the funeral expenses for Jimmy.

