INDIANAPOLIS – Gerald C. “Gerry” Swinford, age 82, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers, following an extended illness.

Gerry was born in Fort Wayne on May 5, 1940, to the late Elby and Marguritt (Cook) Swinford.

Gerry married Diane (Waymire) Swinford on Aug. 26, 1967 and they shared 55 years of marriage together. He graduated from Fort Wayne North High School in 1959 and had received two degrees from Indiana University.

He worked for Indianapolis Public schools for 35 years before retiring in 2000. He was a member of the All Souls Unitarian Church of Indianapolis.

Gerry is survived by his loving wife, Diane Swinford and a daughter, Shelly Meier, both of Indianapolis and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Gerry was preceded in death by his brother, Phil Swinford and two sisters, Gloria Holom and Janet Pepinpbrink.

Gerry’s wishes were cremation with a Celebration of Life service to take place at the All Souls Unitarian Church at a later date.

Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home of Frankton have been entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the All Souls Unitarian Church, 5805 E. 56th St., Indianapolis, IN 46226

Online condolences may be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com