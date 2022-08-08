BROWNSBURG – George Michael “Mike” Fettig, age 82, of Brownsburg and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness – but a great, full life.

He was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Elwood, the son of George T. and Charlotte A. (Sharp) Fettig. Mike attended St. Joseph Catholic School and later graduated in 1957 from Wendell L. Willkie High School.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965.

Mike married Ann L. Schulenburg on Nov. 12, 1966, and they shared more than 55 years of marriage together. He was raised in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood and in recent years attended Christ Lutheran Church in Anderson. Mike worked as a regulator specialist for Indiana Gas Company (later Vectren) for 32 years and retired in 2001. He also formerly worked at Guide Lamp in Anderson for several years.

Mike had a great sense of humor and he could find something funny in almost anything. His ability to overcome health challenges in the last several years was remarkable. Many have said he had more than nine lives.

Mike was a member of the American Legion and was formerly the Band Booster President in Frankton in the late 1980’s. Mike had a love for golf and enjoyed playing occasionally as well being a greens keeper for the Elwood golf course after retiring from the gas company. He also enjoyed hunting pheasant and small game throughout his life.

Mike and Ann enjoyed time with their family at the lakes and especially enjoyed a memorable trip to Hawaii. Mike was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers. More than anything, Mike loved spending time with all his family and they were honored to help care for him in recent weeks. He will never be forgotten.

George’s family legacy includes his wife, Ann of Brownsburg; children, Julie LeVeque of Anderson, George T. “Tim” (Tarah) Fettig of Brownsburg, Christopher M. Fettig of Brownsburg, and Thaddeus W. Fettig of Tipton; four siblings, Beverly J. Ramseyer of Kokomo, Phillip E. (Page Ann) Fettig of Elwood, Peter A. (Ann) Fettig of Venice, Fla. and Ronald P. Fettig of Cincinnati, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Amanda LeVeque (fiancé Benjamin Keefer), Lauren (Seth) Heseque, John (Christy) LeVeque, Sawyer Lehman, Tori Fettig, George Fettig, Joslin Fettig, Katherine Maners, Audrey Maners, Rowan Maners and Terry (Brittany) Fettig; two great-grandchildren, Emelia Heseque and Rowan LeVeque; sister-in-law, Jan Fettig of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, James E. Fettig, Lawrence T. Fettig and Stephen A. Fettig.

A funeral service celebrating Mike’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Christopher Truelson of Christ Lutheran Church in Brownsburg officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and Elwood V.F.W. honor guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Brownsburg.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.