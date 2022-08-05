| logout
UPDATED: Funeral procession for Officer Noah Shahnavaz
Updated procession route for Saturday, per EFD:
***Notice to residents***
ALL INTERSECTIONS following the procession route will be blocked by fire apparatus starting approximately 3:00 pm Saturday 8/6/22- 6:00PM OR AFTER 8/6/22
PLEASE ANTICIPATE USING ALTERNATIVE ROUTES DURING THIS TIME AS INTERSECTIONS BLOCKED WILL BE IMPASSABLE DURING THIS TIME.
The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:
ITOWN Church to Brook School Road
North (Left) on Brook School Road to Campus Parkway
East (Right) onto Campus Parkway to Interstate 69 North
East (Left) onto Interstate 69 North to State Road 13 (214 Exit)
North (Left) on State Road 13 to County Road 300 S
West (Left) on County Road 300 S to Atlantic Road
North (Right) on Atlantic Road/ State Road 13 to State Road 37
Continue North (Right) on State Road 37 to State Road 128
East (Right) onto State Road 128 to County Road 900 West
North (Left) onto County Road 900 West / Anderson Street to South “B” Street
Continue on South “B” Street to 16th Street (Elwood)
North (Left) onto 16th Street to Main Street/ State Road 28
West (Left) on Main Street / State Road 28 to US 31 South (Meridian Street)
South (Left) onto US 31 South (Meridian Street) to 34th Street
West (Right) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery
The procession will pause in front of the Elwood Police Department, located at 1505 South B Street, Elwood, Indiana for the final 10-42 call. The procession will then continue under a Garrison Flag, which will be located at South 16th and Main Street.