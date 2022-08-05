UPDATED: Funeral procession for Officer Noah Shahnavaz

Updated procession route for Saturday, per EFD:

ALL INTERSECTIONS following the procession route will be blocked by fire apparatus starting approximately 3:00 pm Saturday 8/6/22- 6:00PM OR AFTER 8/6/22

PLEASE ANTICIPATE USING ALTERNATIVE ROUTES DURING THIS TIME AS INTERSECTIONS BLOCKED WILL BE IMPASSABLE DURING THIS TIME.

The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:

ITOWN Church to Brook School Road

North (Left) on Brook School Road to Campus Parkway

East (Right) onto Campus Parkway to Interstate 69 North

East (Left) onto Interstate 69 North to State Road 13 (214 Exit)

North (Left) on State Road 13 to County Road 300 S

West (Left) on County Road 300 S to Atlantic Road

North (Right) on Atlantic Road/ State Road 13 to State Road 37

Continue North (Right) on State Road 37 to State Road 128

East (Right) onto State Road 128 to County Road 900 West

North (Left) onto County Road 900 West / Anderson Street to South “B” Street

Continue on South “B” Street to 16th Street (Elwood)

North (Left) onto 16th Street to Main Street/ State Road 28

West (Left) on Main Street / State Road 28 to US 31 South (Meridian Street)

South (Left) onto US 31 South (Meridian Street) to 34th Street

West (Right) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery