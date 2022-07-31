Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

By STEVEN MURREY

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which an Elwood Police Department officer was killed. The investigation began at the request of the Elwood Police Department, a press release from ISP states.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation found that just after 2:00 a.m., an Elwood officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Buick LaCrosee near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North.

For an unknown reason, the suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple rounds, striking the officer at least one time. Before additional officers could arrive, the suspect fled in the Buick. Responding officers from the Elwood Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department located the wounded officer and administered aid until medical personnel arrived. The officer was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department located the Buick just after 2:30 a.m., the release states. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the Buick failed to stop and continued southbound on State Road 37.

The Buick continued southbound on State Road 37 toward Interstate 69. While on Interstate 69, The Fishers Police Department conducted two Precision Immobilization Techniques (PIT). After the second Precision Immobilization Technique, the vehicle stuck a median barrier wall and became immobilized. Responding officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

A press conference is scheduled 2 p.m. this afternoon. The officer’s name has not yet been released.

The suspect is Carl Roy Web Boards II, 42, of Anderson.

This story will be updated.