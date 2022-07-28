SEATTLE, Wash. – Trenton R. Harris, age 30, formerly of Elwood, died unexpectedly July 17, 2022, in Seattle, Wash.

He was born Nov. 23, 1991, in Charleston, S.C., the son of Jennifer (Pavan) Dobbins and his late father, Kenneth Harris.

He received his academic GED at Ben Davis High School. Following graduation, he worked many years in the food service industry.

In his younger years he was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Harris; his grandfather, Robert Rebuck; an aunt; a great-uncle and aunt; his great-grandmother, Jean Stafford; and paternal great-grandparents, Harold and Ruth Harris.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer (Pavan) Dobbins (Brian) of Bonney Lake, Wash.; his daughter, Haylie Harris-Ducote of Anderson; his sisters, McKenzie Harris of Bonney Lake, Wash., Lori Davidson of Elwood and Joiceann Janes of Alexandria; his brothers, Samuel Harris of Bonney Lake, Wash. and Travis Harris of Chesterfield; his grandmothers, Kathy Rebuck of Bonney Lake, Wash. and Judy White of Elwood; several aunts and uncles; and three nieces, Kali Sweet, Emma Winne of Bonney Lake, Wash. and Harper Janes of Alexandria.

A memorial service will take place at Sumner Voiles Funeral Home Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who wish to remember Trent in a special way may make a donation to Praisealujah Disciple Treatment Center. https://praisealujah.org/contact-us