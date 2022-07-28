ANDERSON – Sandra K. (Hobson) Wagner, 72, met her Lord and Savior face to face from her residence on Monday, July 25, 2022, following an extended illness.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1949, in Vincennes to William T. and Doris I. (McGill) Hobson.

She graduated from Arlington High School in 1967. She had worked for RJ Atkinson Inc.

She married Dan Wagner on Nov. 22, 1980 in the East 38th Street Christian Church where they both attended.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Daniel J. Wagner; her daughter, Katherine Jones-Ashland of Kentucky; four grandchildren; two brothers, Mike Hobson of Indianapolis and Richard Hobson of Spencer; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Services honoring Sandy’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 10 a.m. today at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., in Alexandria with Steve Fair officiating.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. today in the Marion National Cemetery in Marion.

Due to family sensitivity to flowers and plants, memorial contributions are strongly encouraged in Sandy’s memory to World Compassion Network, P.O. Box 1152 Warsaw, IN 46581 or the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or on-line at www.heart.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care during Sandy’s final months.

