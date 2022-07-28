SUMMITVILLE – Jack Huntzinger, of the Summitville area (Boone Township), died at his home on July 26, 2022, following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Jack was born in Anderson to Oliver and Aurah Huntzinger in 1932. He graduated in 1951 from Anderson High School, before becoming a tool and die maker. He enjoyed his work and was admired by his family for his dedication. He retired from Guide Lamp Division of General Motors after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Alexandria and also proud to be a Past Master of Ovid Masonic Lodge, #164.

Throughout his life, he was a devoted father and husband and found joy in life’s simple pleasures, a cup of coffee with neighbors, attending his grandchildrens’ sporting events or an evening sitting on the porch with his beloved wife Sandy, enjoying a view of their farm.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra; his daughter, Jane (Jeff) Cramer; granddaughter, Madeline (Daniel Nelson) Cramer; and grandson, Ethan (Tiffany) Cramer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Viola; and brothers, Earl (Joan) Huntzinger and Gene (Marion) Huntzinger.

Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Whetsel Funeral Service, 1503 S. Park Ave. in Alexandria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Church, 820 W. Madison St. in Alexandria on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery, 6805 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd. in Anderson.

Jack’s family is very grateful to the nurses and aides of Paradigm Health for providing excellent palliative care, especially the concern and outstanding medical attention shown by Tara and Kim. They would also like to recognize Kelly, his special friend, who provided home respite care with love and kindness throughout his long illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St., Anderson, IN 46016.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Jack and to serve the Huntzinger family.

For more information or condolences, please go to Jack’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.