Elbert Allen Harper, 95, passed away peacefully in his home on July 15, 2022. He was born on Jan. 27, 1927, to Allen and Elsie (Shook) Harper. He married Joyce Ann Burden on Aug. 10, 1950. She preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2013.

Elbert was proud to serve his country in the U.S Navy from 1947-1948. Farming was Elbert’s greatest passion besides his family. He spent most of his time in his meticulously organized farm shop, on a tractor or constantly making improvements around his farm.

Around the age of 80, he stepped back from farming full-time, but continued to offer unsolicited advice from his pickup truck. He kept the farm books and delivered meals to the field during planting and harvest, until recent years.

He loved listening to Elvis and watching Hazel, Perry Mason and especially Jeopardy. He was dedicated to attending sporting events and birthday parties for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Elbert could frequently be found at Faye’s Northside Café for a very early breakfast and the Jim Dandy buffet for lunch. His favorite meals were the ones home-cooked by his wife, Joyce.

He enjoyed genealogy and had an extensive family tree that he had memorized. He loved to talk about his ancestors with his children and grandchildren.

He was a member of Community Bible Church and prior to his death attended Rock Prairie Baptist Church and Crossroads.

Other survivors include his children, Regina Barr and husband Ron, Michael Harper, Larry Harper and wife Jane and Carol McElfresh and husband Jeff. Grandchildren are Deena Dodd, Amy Powers (Pete), Kelli Lightfoot (Luke), Kristina Cline (Kyle), Beth Woelfert (Charles), Carrah McElfresh, Rob Harper (Emma), Andrea Campbell (Ryan), Sonny McElfresh (Kelli), Aly Baker (Andy), Ethan Harper (Merrill) and Megan Ness (Joe). Great-grandchildren include Courtney Everman, Brayden Vandergriff, Lucy, Logan Harper and Holden Lightfoot, Anya, Henry and Amelia Cline, Isla, Kinley, Mikella and Maggie Woelfert, Charlie, Dawson, Dailey and Foster Campbell, Sophie McElfresh, Finley McElfresh, Emerson, Shepherd and Gideon Baker and Lyla Harper. He is also survived by his sister, Wilda Robison and many nieces and nephews.

Elbert was preceded in death by his wife; daughter-in-law, Mary Harper; brother, Lewis Harper; and brother-in-law Jack Robison.

Visitation took place on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St., in Tipton, with the funeral immediately following with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Interment was in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

Interment was in Tipton's Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers (but if you must, yellow was his favorite), memorial contributions may be to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Tunnels to Tower or the organization of your choice..