David Charles Steele, DDS

Dr. David C. Steele, 81, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022, at the Alexandria Care Center, following an extended illness.

A long-time resident of Alexandria, he was born in Bluffton, where his father served as a Methodist pastor. The family moved to Alexandria in 1951 and he immediately began work as a “paper boy,” delivering The Times Tribune all over town. He attended Alexandria schools, graduating from Alexandria High School with the class of 1959, after having served as class president for three of his four years in high school.

David opened Steele’s Studio at the age of 18 and began a career in photography that continued his entire life. He graduated from Ball State University and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1970 from the Indiana University School of Dentistry. He returned to Alexandria and opened his dental practice, where he served the people of Alexandria and the surrounding areas for the next 47 years. He used to say, either he delivered the paper, took the wedding pictures or filled the teeth of nearly every person in Alexandria!

Throughout his lifetime, David belonged to numerous organizations, including the Madison County, Indiana and American Dental Associations. He was a Fellow in the International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He was published in many professional journals and authored the book, “Optimizing Dental Care.” He presented dental seminars throughout the United States.

David served on the Alexandria City Council, the Chamber of Commerce and was very active in the (former) First United Methodist Church, chairing the renovation committee that completely remodeled the church building. The Current Events Sunday School class, which he taught, was one of his greatest joys. He was a private pilot, founder of the C.A.R.E. committee of Alexandria and played tuba in the Alexandria Community Band, stringing lights on its bell at Christmas. In 2008, he received the Governor’s Distinguished Hoosier Award.

Of all his many activities, however, the ones he enjoyed the most involved playing pranks and telling jokes, pounding out songs on the piano, or playing the harmonica in the local Bakery, or at the dental office to celebrate a patient’s birthday. His love of all things juvenile reached its zenith when he founded the Monroe Township Groundhog Society, a group of local businessmen who dressed up in groundhog heads, and met for a yearly roast of a local, unfortunate soul on Groundhog’s Day. The group gained national attention and was featured on the Today Show.

David’s contributions to the town of Alexandria were many, and his elaborate pranks, legendary. He will be missed, but fondly remembered for his endless jokes, unfailing support of Alexandria, love and kindness toward his dental patients and overall joy of living.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kirkpatrick) Steele; children, Michael (Hedieh), John, Danielle Cozart Steele (Keith) and Noelle Steele Russell (Jonathan); grandchildren, Kiana and Kayla Steele and Sullivan David Cozart Steele; siblings, brother, Dr. Daniel Steele (Connie) and sister, Raejean Carter (Dale); stepsisters, Annette King, Camilla Barber, Krissy Dorn and Kathy Meierjurgen; stepmother, Joan Steele; mother-in-law, Donnis Kirkpatrick; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Susan Heiden; former wife, Sharon Hobbs, the mother of Michael and John; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, patients and dear friends.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Rev. Clayton J. Steele and Billie Nye Steele and his stepmother, Betty Walker Steele.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave., in Alexandria. A service to honor and remember David’s life will be Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at the church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alexandria Monroe Township Historical Society, 313 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, IN 46001 or the Alzheimer’s Association on-line at www.alz.org/indiana?form=alz_donate.

Contributions envelopes will be available at the services.

