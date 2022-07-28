Betty J. Roe, age 90, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at home after a long, full life.

She was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Urbana, Ill., the daughter of Donald and Bertha Jane (Pufahl) Smedley. She graduated from Elwood High School.

Betty worked in production at Delco Electronics in Kokomo for more than 25 years and retired in 1999. She also formerly worked at J. Lewis Small Co. in Elwood for 20 years.

Betty was a former member of the First United Methodist Church in Elwood and a member of U.A.W. #292 in Kokomo.

She was passionate about rescuing and caring for animals – especially cats and kittens. Betty loved working with flowers outdoors, gardening and preparing delicious Sunday dinners for her family. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. Betty will be remembered for being a very independent person who enjoyed being home. She will be greatly missed.

Betty’s family legacy includes five children, Donald (Carolyn) Roe of North Carolina, Diana (Henri) Teachnor of Elwood, David (Diala) Roe of Elwood, Dale Roe of Elwood and Dean (Treva) Roe of Elwood; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Marge Smedley of North Carolina.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Smedley; grandson, Aaron Scott; daughter-in-law, Marla Roe; and longtime companion of 50 years, Sam Bower.

A funeral service celebrating Betty’s life will take place at 1p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Scott Blaylock of Life Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com