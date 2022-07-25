Rosemary Brown-Lankford, age 94, of Marion and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion.

She was born in Greensboro, Ind., Indiana on May 10, 1928, to the late Isaac and Mary Jane (Reeves) White .

On Nov. 22, 1950 she married the Rev. Raymond P. Brown. He preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2003. She later married John Lankford on Oct. 19, 2013.

Rosemary graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1946 and attended Anderson College (later known as Anderson University).

She worked for many years as a bank teller at various banks throughout the area and was also a licensed Real Estate Broker for several years.

Rosemary was a member of the First Pentecostal Church in Elwood. As a pastor’s wife, church was a very important part of her life. She enjoyed reading her Bible, playing her guitar and singing.

Rosemary enjoyed writing and especially enjoyed writing stories about her childhood while growing up during the great depression. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune on TV.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Jeff Brown of Olive Branch, Miss., Mark (Jae) Brown of Marion, Daniel (Cindy) Brown of McCalla, Ala. and Sharon (John) Wright of Kokomo; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Christian) Brown, Rachael Rittenhouse, Christina (Rob) Smith, Dustin Wright, Zachary (Shannon) Wright and Andrew Brown; and several great-grandchildren.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Rev Raymond Brown; her second husband, John Lankford; two sisters, Gladys and Ada White; four brothers, Isaac Jr., Noah, Raymond and Wendell White; and grandson, Jason Brown.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the First Pentecostal Church (Now Life Church), 800 S. 22nd St. in Elwood.

Funeral service will be at 1p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, following the visitation at the church with her grandson, the Rev. Zachary Wright, officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com