FORT PAYNE, Ala. – John Edward Keller, 76, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 6, 1945, to the late Edward Herman Keller and Margaret Rose Tebbe Keller.

Mr. Keller served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Locally, he founded the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and served as past commander of the VFW.

A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. today, July 26, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church with visitation and rosary service beginning at 10 a.m.

He is survived by his children Loretta Shaw, Joy Keller and John Michael Fitzgerald Keller; grandchildren, Victoria Margaret Rose Keller-Settin, James Anthony Taylor and Jerry Austin Shaw II; a brother, William Michael Keller; sister, Dorothy Hobbs Surface; and fur baby, Peggy Sue Keller.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lee Bagwell Keller, in July 2021.

