Jeanine M. Rittenhouse, age 90, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family at home after a long, blessed life.

She was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Elwood, the daughter of Donald A. and Geraldine L. (Wiles) Sanders.

Jeanine graduated in the Class of 1950 from Wendell L. Willkie High School. She married her soulmate, Nolan E. Rittenhouse, on May 14, 1952, and they shared nearly 54 years of marriage before his passing on April 4, 2006.

She was a homemaker all of her life and she also formerly worked at the Elwood Federal Savings and Loan. Jeanine was a longtime member of East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood where she was baptized in 1943. She taught Sunday school at the church for more than 25 years and truly loved positively impacting the lives of children.

Jeanine and Nolan enjoyed riding their Honda Goldwing motorcycle all across the country and visited 48 states during their many years of riding. Her son, Jack, later took Jeanine to the remaining states of Hawaii and Alaska.

Jeanine was a 51-year member of the Plum Grove Extension Homemakers where she formerly served as President, Jr. Past President and secretary of the organization.

She will be remembered for her gift of hospitality and making family and friends always feel welcome in her home. Jeanine loved working with flowers and was known for having a “green thumb.”

She was truly the matriarch of her large family and she will be greatly missed. Jeanine’s family finds comfort in knowing she is safe in the arms of Jesus and reunited with Nolan in Heaven.

Jeanine’s family legacy includes seven children, Nola (Bob) Howard of Shawnee, Okla., Beth (Mike) Carpenter of New Haven, Nancy (John) Carpenter of Elwood, Tina Pavan of Elwood, Sara (Duane) Jadrich of Brownsburg, Paul (Tamara) Rittenhouse of Tipton and Jack (Rob) Wisneski of Indianapolis; six siblings, Ardella Marlin of South Bend, Ronald (Marcia) Sanders of Kokomo, Betty (Phil) Trimble of Frankfort, Janet (John) Goldsberry of Elwood, June (Charles) Sowash of Frankton and Steve (Carol) Sanders of Elwood; 17 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; special lifelong friend, Barbara Snipes of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, William (Kathy) Sanders and Judith Sanders; and two great-grandchildren, Robert Caleb Howard and Angela Phillips.

A funeral service celebrating Jeanine’s life and faith will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to East Main Street Christian Church.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.