KOKOMO – Jacquelin Ellen Williams, 79, of Kokomo, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Century Villa Nursing Home in Greentown.

She was born in Topsham, Maine, on Aug. 22, 1942. Her parents were George and Anita Williams and Roberta (Stilphen) and Donald MacElman. On Sept. 25, 2013, she married Gaye Kinnett and she survives.

Jacquelin retired from the U.S. Army in 1998 after serving for 23 years during the Vietnam War-Guam. She specialized with the military police and later transitioned to an information systems analyst.

She had the opportunity to live in several locations including Orrs Island, Maine; Topsham, Maine; Tipton, Ind.; and Salina, Kansas. Her love for traveling was evident. A favorite vacation spot was in Maui, Hawaii where she would go on whale watches. During her yearly visit to Maine she would spend quality family time with her sister playing Scrabble.

Suriviors include her spouse, Gaye of Kokomo; son, David Williams of Topsham, Maine; siblings, Barbara Weathers (Larry) of Topsham, Maine and Donna Warner of Bath, Maine. Jacquelin also has a grandson and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Thorburn and Linda Smeal.

Memorial donations will be accomplished by “Performing a Random Act of Kindness” in Jacquelin’s honor.

No services are planned.

Young-Nichols Funeral home is honored to assist Jacquelin’s family at their time of need.