SUMMITVILLE – Howard Lee Retherford, 82, of Summitville, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Summit Health and Living Center in Summitville after an extended illness.

Howard was born on Jan. 29, 1940, and was the son of Melvin and Lola (Davidson) Retherford. When he attended elementary school, he went to a one room schoolhouse called Dead Dog and later graduated from Summitville High School, Class of 1958. On Nov. 27, 1965, he married Bonnie (Roark) Retherford.

Howard was a lifelong farmer in Boone Township and he also drove a semi-truck for Red Gold.

Howard was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed boating and water skiing and drinking coffee with his friends. Howard never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting people and visiting with them. Howard was an avid fan of Purdue University and he was a member of the Harmony Christian Church in Elwood.

Howard served his country as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves.

Those left to carry on his legacy of love are his wife, Bonnie (Roark) Retherford; his children, Reid (Susan) Retherford, Ryan (Debra) Retherford, John Retherford and Annette Norris; his grandchildren, Clayton Sterling, Kaley Alexis, Breanne Joann, Darci Jo, Parker Jonathan, Madison Lily and Riley Dean; great-grandchild, Wrenley Mae; and his brother, Allan (Shirley) Retherford.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A service to celebrate Howard’s life will be on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Whetsel Funeral Service, Park Avenue Chapel, 1503 S Park Ave. in Alexandria, with the Rev. Ron Myers officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Park Cemetery in Summitville with Military honors by the United States Army and Elwood VFW Post 5782.

Friends may visit the funeral home on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Howard and serve the Retherford family.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Howard’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.