ORESTES – Donald E. “Don” Bowyer, 80, entered into peace and rest from his residence in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022, following an extended illness.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1941, in Anderson, to Wayne and Lucy (Lindzy) Bowyer Dellinger. He was a graduate of Madison Heights High School in Anderson.

Don served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a LCpl (E-3) in 1963. He worked for several years earning his journeyman’s card at National Power Flow, formerly of Elwood. He retired from Guide-Lamp in 2003 after 12 years of employment.

Don was an active member of the Orestes Christian Church, Elwood Conservation Club, Promise Keepers and he enjoyed wood working. Don was a member of the NRA and NMLRA.

Survivors include his wife who he married on June 28, 1974, Cathy (Bradford) Bowyer; two sons, Mardell “Marty” (Dorothy) Bowyer of Reno, Nev. and Brandon (Lisa) Bowyer of Sparks, Nev.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several special children that Don mentored; three sisters, Elizabeth Eden and Linda Moore, both of Alexandria and Kay (Don) Eaglin of Anderson; a brother, Ralph (Ann) Bowyer of Markleville; sister-in-law, Jean Dellinger; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald (Cathy) Bowyer and Thomas Mark Dellinger and a brother-in-law, Ron Eden.

Services honoring Don’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., in Alexandria with the Revs. John Collins and Courtley Granger officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Anderson Memorial Park.

The Bowyer family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. or after 9 a.m. on Thursday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Orestes Christian Church with envelopes available at the funeral home.

