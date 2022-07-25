Beatrice Geraldine “Gerri” Hall

After nearly 102 years of an amazing life, Gerri Hall, good and faithful servant, was called home on Thursday, July 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Tipton.

Gerri was born in Preston County, W.Va., on Aug. 29, 1920, to Francis and Jessie (Liston) Ault. She grew up there with her brother, Bob and graduated from Kingwood High School in 1938. In 1940, Gerri married Darwin Liston of Preston County who died in Italy in 1944 while serving his country.

On May 10, 1946, she married the love of her life, Harry J. Hall. They met in Morgantown, W. Va., as Harry was returning from the service and Gerri was attending Morgantown Business College. They shared more than 66 wonderful years together before Harry’s death on Feb. 7, 2013. They enjoyed many WVU football and basketball games in Morgantown before moving to Parkersburg and later to Charleston, W.Va. in 1960.

Gerri worked as an administrative assistant at Westinghouse Corporation and for the WV State Police in Morgantown before taking leave when their only child, Nancy, was born in 1953. She returned to her career in 1965 with the West Virginia State Health Department from which she retired in 1992.

After retiring, Gerri and Harry moved to Sebring, Fla., where Gerri would enjoy year-round gardening, bridge club and daily walking and water aerobics with her friends. She was an awesome cook and baker, sharing recipes with family and friends. Born with a ‘green thumb,’ Gerri loved planting and working with flowers. They enjoyed the Sunshine State until moving to Tipton in 2006 to be closer to their daughter as they grew older.

In Tipton, Gerri saw great-grandchildren born and grow and enjoyed attending many of their baseball, basketball, football and soccer games. Gerri quickly became an avid IU, Colts and Pacer fan – but always watched her beloved Mountaineers as well. In August of 2020, we celebrated her 100th birthday with a five generation picture as her first great-great-grandchild attended.

Gerri lived a faith-filled life and lived the example for her family. She was the oldest active member of West Street Christian Church, attending weekly as she was able – then faithfully watching services on Facebook Live, including the Sunday preceding her death. Her WSCC friends were like family. Knowing that Gerri was “going home,” where she wanted to be has made this journey less painful for us who will miss her so much. To know her was to love her, for she was truly a ‘special lady.’ We will have a lifetime of memories and faith stories to share.

Gerri is survived by her daughter, Nancy Bolds and husband David of Tipton; granddaughters, Kelly Horton of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Sara Pearce and husband Erik of Tipton. Great-grandchildren include Matthew Horton of Ellijay, Ga., Zachary Horton and wife Carissa of Woodstock, Ga., Drew, and Eli and Adelyn Pearce of Tipton. Gerri was blessed to have great-great-grandchildren, Georgia, Cillian, Mason and Emerson and special nephews, Michael Ault of Chicago and Robert Ault Jr. of Reading, Penn. In-laws include Larry Hall and wife Agnes of Strongville, Ohio and Linda Shipley of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Evelyn Ault.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at West Street Christian Church in Tipton with the Rev. Ashley Sherard presiding. Visitation will begin at noon until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. A video recording of the service will be posted online on Thursday at www.young-nichols.com under Gerri’s obituary.

Memorial donations may be made to West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West St., Tipton, IN 46072 or the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072.

We would like to thank Dr. Robert Helm and the staff of Elwood Family Medicine for the excellent medical care provided to Gerri since her move to Tipton. We would also like to thank Elara Hospice (especially Maranda, Pastor Richard and Pepper) for the amazing care and support they provided during the last month of Gerri’s life.

