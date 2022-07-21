Willie Mae Fowler, age 85, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Ascension-St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel following an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Hot Springs, Ark., the daughter of Christopher Columbus and Mindy Nora (Richardson) Williams.

After high school, Willie married her soulmate, Harmon Handley “Joe” Fowler on Sept. 19, 1952, and they shared more than 58 years of marriage together before his passing in 2010.

She last worked at Leatherite Corporation in Carmel in production for over 10 years. Willie also formerly owned and operated ‘Lil Robs Liquor Store in Windfall for 10 years and enjoyed talking and seeing her customers.

She enjoyed caring for and spending time with her large family. Willie never hesitated to help a family member. She loved watching Hallmark movies over and over again and listening to country music. Willie Mae will be remembered for spreading happiness everywhere she went. Her family is comforted knowing she is reunited with Joe and other family members in Heaven.

Willie’s family legacy includes five beloved children, Gwen (Robbie) Hill of Elwood, Vickie (Steve) Fischer of Russiaville, Martin Joe Fowler of Arizona, Mindy (Don) Ball of Benton, Ark. and John Westley Fowler of Frankfort; 10 grandchildren, Travis Hill of Tipton, Trevor (Wendi) Hill of Kokomo, Regan Dee (Bruce) O’neal of Windfall, Amber (Tyler) Niccum of Wabash, Jess Foor of Indianapolis, Shanna (William) Raper of Benton, Ark., Brandon (Jamie) Ball of Benton, Ark., Rachael (Chris) Oliver of Benton, Ark., Katherine (Mike) Hill of Bloomington and Jacob Fowler of Alabama; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Michael (Judy) Cassatt; two nieces, Katherine Honeysuckle and Bonnie (Kevin) Bumgartner; and to many close friends to count.

Willie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harmon “Joe” Fowler; two siblings, Lou Ann Cassatt and Chris Williams; grandson, Robbie Lee Hill; and a great-grandson, Brenton Cole Hill.

A celebration of Willie Mae’s life will take place at a later date when all her family can be present and details will be published at that time.

Cremation will take place. Burial will also take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or a local food pantry in her memory.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.