Richard F. “Dick” Gardner, age 75, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Yorktown Manor in Yorktown following an extended illness.

He was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Elwood, the son of Thomas A. and Mary E. (Hanchier) Gardner.

Dick retired from Red Gold in Elwood after 20 years where he worked in various departments and last in the shipping and loading division. He also formerly worked at Ex-Cello Corporation in Elwood for 15 years until they closed.

Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines Corp. during the Vietnam War and later served in the Indiana National Guard for 19 years through the Elwood Armory.

He married Elizabeth “Liz” Jones on Jan. 29, 1968, and they shared more than 49 years of marriage together before her passing in 2017.

Dick formerly enjoyed working on cars and spending time on his C-B radio under the handle, “Night Flyer.” In recent years, Dick enjoyed a simple life and especially treasured time spent with his family. His presence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dick’s family includes four children, Tom (wife Brenda) Gardner of Florida, Kim Gardner of Knox, John (wife Sarah) Gardner of Yorktown and Shawn (wife Chrisy) Gardner of Elwood; three grandchildren, Christine (Jack) Dunlow, Callie Montgomerly and Lauraly Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Gardner; and six siblings, Tom Gardner, Vera McCormick, Marilyn Shaffer, Jerry Gardner, Jim Gardner and Joyce Roller.

Dick’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will take place at a later date when all his family can be present. Burial will also take place at a later date where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marines and V.F.W. honor guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

