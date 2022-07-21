Ramona Sue “Mona” (Leisure) Moss, age 76, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Jul y 19, 2022, at Ascension-St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born July 3, 1946, in Elwood, the daughter of Harley and Sylvia (Corbett) Leisure.

Mona graduated in 1965 from Wendell L. Willkie High School. She married her soulmate, Buford H. “Red” Moss Jr. on Aug. 27, 1966, and they shared more than 55 years of marriage together.

Mona worked at the Elwood High School cafeteria as a cook and assistant for 10 years and she enjoyed the daily interaction with students. Later, she worked for six years at the Hamilton Heights High School cafeteria before retiring in 2005.

Mona and Red were former members of Central Wesleyan Church in Elwood. Mona was also an active member of the Kappa Delta Phi sorority for many years and absolutely loved to go shopping. She also especially enjoyed sewing, crafting, making wedding flowers and making beautiful wedding cakes.

Mona and Red formerly enjoyed camping and also traveled on numerous cruises together. More than anything, Mona’s family was the most important part of her life. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with Red taking drives around town and spoiling her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter. She will be greatly missed.

Mona’s family legacy includes her husband, Red Moss of Elwood; daughter, Christa (husband Tom) Reese of Elwood; granddaughter, Shelby (husband Taylor) Fettig of Elwood; great-granddaughter, Harper Jade Fettig; special caregiver, Etta Shallenberger of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Mona was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Dick Leisure, Judy Hughes and Joan Painter; and infant son, Gregory Allen Moss.

A funeral service celebrating Mona’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with her nephew, Pastor Chad Moss officiating. Burial will follow in Forrestville Cemetery in rural Summitville.

Visitation for family and friends will from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.