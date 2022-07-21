Michael W. Hankley, age 75, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following an extended illness.

He was born in Lafayette, on April 7, 1947, to the late Eldon and Norma (Bristow) Hankley. On June 15, 1968, he married Roberta (Richwine) Hankley and they shared 54 years of marriage together.

Mike was a graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School, Class of 1965 and he attended General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich. He retired from General Motors Guide Lamp Division in 1999, but continued to work for Terronics for many years. Mike proudly served his country in the US National Guard and he was a member of the Elwood Elks. He was an avid sports fan and vintage car enthusiast.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Roberta Hankley of Elwood; son, Matt (Tina) Hankley of Fortville; grandchildren, Luke, Jake, Noah, Arrington Hankley and Justin Welsh; three sisters, Jodi Loar, Patty (Joe) Miller and Jerry Skoczylas, all of Elwood; brother, Bill (Monna) Hunt of Elwood; daughter-in-law, April (Rusty) Pine of Kokomo; in-laws, Steve (Judy) Richwine of Greenfield, Denny (Sherry) Richwine of Anderson, Dave (Becky) Lewis of Florida, Mark (Brenda) Richwine of S.C. and Ann Coubert, Mausey St. Clair, all of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son, John Hankley; mother and father in-law, Robert and Charlotte Richwine; and two brothers-in-law, Dave Coubert and Tom Loar.

Mike’s wishes were to have private family services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home of Elwood.

