Charles E. “Chuck” Thornberry, age 90, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away in his sleep on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Alexandria Care Center after a long, well-lived life.

He was born Nov. 21, 1931, in Elwood, the son of Charles L. and Mary (Courtney) Thornberry.

Chuck attended Wendell L. Willkie High School with the class of 1950 and later graduated as an adult in 1972.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska.

Chuck married the love of his life, Mary C. Cannon, on Nov. 10, 1950, and they shared more than 60 years of marriage together before her passing in 2011.

Chuck last worked for the Indiana Gas Company (later Vectren) as a meter reader for 28 years and retired in 1997. He also formerly worked at Coca-Cola in Elwood as a route driver for 18 years. He was an excellent provider for his family.

Chuck and Mary were devoted members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood where they raised their large family. Chuck was active in the Knights of Columbus for many years in the 3rd Degree Council in Elwood and later a member of the 4th Degree Knights Assembly in Tipton.

He and Mary enjoyed many years of camping at Miami Campground in Perkinsville; enjoyed visits to the casino and playing Bingo; and were known for attending Elwood basketball games on a regular basis. Chuck also formerly enjoyed bowling for many years.

Chuck was a devoted volunteer at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for 20 plus years; a former member of the Fifty-Plus Club; and formerly served in various roles with the Boy Scouts #388 at St. Joseph Church.

He was an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan and loved imitating “Donald Duck” voice to entertain children. In recent years, Chuck thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and catching up with his grandchildren. Despite his sudden passing, Chuck’s family is comforted knowing he is reunited with Mary in Heaven.

Chuck’s family legacy includes f ive children, William “Bill” (Valerie) Thornberry of San Antonio, Texas, Cathy (Bryce) Gunn of Elwood, Mary Jo Smith of Elwood, Joyce Moore of Elwood and Norma (Lance) Baker of Elwood; brother-in-law, Jack Lee and family; sister-in-law, Marilyn Thornberry and family; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren (and another expected this year); five step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Robert “Bobby” Thornberry, Clara Thornberry and George Thornberry; granddaughter, Trisha Bell; and son-in-law, Garry Moore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Church with Father Dennis Goth, Father Dan Duff and his son, Deacon William Thornberry officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the Elwood V.F.W. Honor Guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood and will include a Rosary Service at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Joseph Church building fund or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.