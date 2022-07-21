FRANKTON – Belva J. “Janie” Stafford, age 82, of Frankton, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Anderson.

She was born in Elwood on May 13, 1940, to the late Donald and Belvie (Shipley) Holder. On Jan. 7, 1967, she married Joe Stafford and they shared 55 years of marriage together.

Belva graduated from Frankton High School in 1957 and worked at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis for many years. She was one of the founding members of the Frankton Ambulance Service where she worked as an EMT. Belva taught First Aid at Frankton High School and was elected as the Red Cross Woman of the Year for her exemplary service as a volunteer. She was a member of Frankton Christian Church and she enjoyed camping and fishing at Pike Lake.

Belva will always be remembered for her caring heart…always helping others and especially children.

Belva is survived by her husband, Joe Stafford of Frankton; children, Donna Lea Owens of Hartford City and Edward (Pam) Wolfe of Anderson; stepsons, Robert (Kim) Stafford of Fairmount and William (Lisa) Stafford of Walton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Belva was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Rocky Stafford; step-daughter, Patty Crouch; and a sister, Donna Brummet.

Belva’s wishes were to have no visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Belva’s care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Frankton Ambulance Service.

