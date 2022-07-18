Thomas Lee “Tom” Creech, age 62, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St Vincent Heart Center in Carmel.

He was born Nov. 30, 1959,, to the late William and Sherry (Bush) Creech.

Tom attended Elwood Community High School and he worked for Marsh Grocery for many years. He was a avid member of Anytime Fitness and he enjoyed watching sports. His favorite teams were the Indianapolis Colts, Pacers and especially Notre Dame.

Tom is survived by his loving siblings, Bill (Karen) Creech of Marion, Todd (Marilee) Creech of Muncie, Scott (Ginger) Creech and Tracey (Charles) Kurtz, both of Elwood; and nieces and nephews, Andrew Creech, Alexis Kurtz, Caitlyn Kurtz, Emily Kurtz and Jacob Kurtz. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Troy and Sherry Creech.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

Funeral service will be at 1p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Bess officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association..

