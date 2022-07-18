ALEXANDRIA – Ronnie Lee Thomas, 72, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 15, 2022, following an extended illness.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1950, in Hartsville, Tenn., to Junior Odell and Thelma (Lankford) Thomas and has lived most of his lifetime in the Alexandria area.

Ronnie was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School – Class of 1968. He also had an associate degree in respiratory therapy. He served his country in the United States Army for 20 years and was honorably discharged in 1988 with the rank of Master Sergeant.

He worked for several years at Elwood Mercy Hospital as a respiratory therapist and retired from there in 2009. He was a member of both the Alexandria and Elwood Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Ronnie enjoyed the time he spent on his Harley-Davidson “trike.”

Survivors include his companion and caregiver, Connie Atwood of Alexandria; three daughters, Roni Thomas of Texas, Jonna Thomas of Dupont and Jaimie Thomas of Alexandria; two sons, Gabriel Thomas (Nicole Cooper) of Fishers and Shaun Thomas of Alexandria; 10 grandchildren including Colin, Weston, Parker, Callie, Cooper and Christopher, Jordan, Jasmine, Jaeson, Jennah and Jared; three brothers, Robert Earl Thomas (Katherine Smith) and Roger (Ruth Ann) Thomas of Alexandria and Stephen (Brandy) Thomas of Kentucky; two sisters, Becky Thomas (Doug Brankle) of Marion and Lisa (Michael) Adair of Indianapolis; several nieces and nephews

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father in 1986, his mother in 2005 and his wife, Lucia Thomas in 2009.

The Thomas family will receive friends on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., in Alexandria from 5 to 7 p.m. Military honors by the United States Army and the Elwood VFW #5782 will close the gathering time. Cremation will follow.

Private interment of cremains will take place in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com.