Pauline Anderson, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 14, 2022. She was born to the late Robert and Myrtle Huff on June 11, 1926. in Harlan County, Ken.

Pauline married Cecil E. Anderson on Feb. 1, 1952, and the couple moved to Indiana in 1959. After Cecil passed away on Jan. 13, 1976, Pauline moved to Jonesboro.

Pauline was a homemaker and loving mother to her six beautiful daughters. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting and made many handcrafted items. She loved gardening and preparing special meals – no one went hungry on Pauline’s watch! She was a true southern belle in every sense from her church ministry, to her loving care and devotion to family, to her faithful kindness and charitable way to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Pauline is survived by her daughters, Arzella (David) Huffman of Marion, Diane Wine of Jonesboro; Novella Roby of Westfield; Gwen (Perry) Clark of Elwood; and Angela (Pat) Flora of Fishers; brother, Kenneth Huff of Elwood; sister, Treva (Jerry) Short of Evarts, Ken.; son-in-laws, Michael Lykins and Tim Roby; grandchildren, David Huffman, Melissa Sizemore, Meghan Rice, Jordan Wine, Allison Roby, Michelle Jones, Jason Clark, Travis Clark, Cecil Wells, Shelby Flynn, Olivia Flora and Jackson Flora; great-grandchildren, Ella, Dani, Mazzy, Jude, Desiree, Caitlin, Steven, Reed, Jace, Molly, Lane and Sofie; and one little great angel on the way.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Roella Lykins; granddaughter, Amiee Lykins; son-in-law, William Wine; brothers, Dallas Huff, Villas Huff, Lonzo Huff, Jerl Huff, Clayton Huff and Bobby Huff.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon today, July 19, 2022. in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Gas City Chapel, 200 North 7th Street in Gas City. The funeral service will begin at noon with the Rev. Mark Hahn officiating.

The burial will immediately follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.