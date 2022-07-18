WINAMAC – Margaret M. “Mazie” Groover, age 100, of Winamac and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her daughter’s residence.

She was born in Elwood, on Feb. 12, 1922, the daughter of Harvey and Augusta (Heaton) Knick. On May 5, 1939, she married Harold Groover and they shared 68 years of marriage together before his passing on Feb. 19, 2007.

Mazie was a former beauty operator for more than 25 years at the Little Apex Salon. She was a member of East Main St. Christian Church and she enjoyed playing cards with the “I Delta Hand Club” for 25 years.

Mazie was a great cook. She had a great appreciation for the outdoors and she especially enjoyed being around the water fishing. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and loved caring for them.

Mazie is survived by her loving daughter, Linda (Bob) Fogle of Winamac; son, Rick (Cindy) Groover of Elwood; five granddaughters; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Mazie was preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Harper; granddaughter, Lori Bearden; two brothers, Floyd Knick and Eugene Knick; and a sister, Jeanette Winter.

Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

Funeral service will be at 1p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Rich Leavell officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society.

