ALEXANDRIA – Floy Mae (Stelter) Eastman, 100, went to be with her Lord, her husband and other loved ones on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from Bethany Pointe Health Campus.

She was born on Dec. 25, 1921, in Oklahoma, to Alvin and Mitte (Doster) Stelter. She spent her lifetime in Alexandria where she met her husband, Fremont Eastman, and they were married on April 25, 1941. She had worked at Essex Wire in Elwood.

Floy devoted her life to the care and raising of her family. She was an excellent baker and cook and was well known for homemade pies. Floy loved to quilt and her family received many of those gifts of love from her, she enjoyed cross stitching and canning vegetables fresh from her garden. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed but warmly remembered by many.

Survivors include her son, Kim Eastman (Darla Wensel) of Anderson; and two daughters, Joyce Williams and Rose (Kevin) Flook, all of Alexandria; 10 grandchildren, Chad (Lindsey) Eastman, Darnell Fetty, Darrell Williams, Jenny Williams, David Bott, Derek (Ally) Flook, Melissa Flook (Jesse), Leora (Rick) Bogue, Troy (Deb) Eastman and Jeff (Vera) Eastman; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Vera (Walt) Lyons; and several nieces and nephews.

Floy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Fremont Eastman in 2009; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Joyce Eastman; son-in-law, Walt Williams; brothers, Ray Stelter and Jay Stelter; niece, Janie Coleman; great-nephew, Tyler Coleman; family friend,Dan Stewart; and son-in-law, Terry Bott.

Services honoring Floy’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2002, in the Owens Funeral Home,412 N. Harrison St., in Alexandria. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Eastman family will receive friends after 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the activity fund at Bethany Pointe Health Campus with envelopes available at the funeral home.

The Eastman family would like to their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Bethany Pointe Health Campus for the tender and loving care given to both Floy and our family.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com