INDIANAPOLIS – Darle Lou Simmons, age 91, of Indianapolis, passed away after a well-lived life on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Robin Run Village in Indianapolis following recent health issues.

She was born in New Lancaster on Aug. 8, 1930, to the late Everett and Mildred (Langston) Tranbarger. On Sept. 9, 1950, she married Jay Simmons who proceeded her in death.

Darle Lou graduated from Indiana State University with a master’s degree in education. She was a teacher for 37 years, serving Tipton Community Schools for twelve years, then moving on to teach at the Indiana Girls’ School in Indianapolis before retiring. She was honored with two letters of accommodation from former Indiana governors for musical productions, which she directed. She was a member of the State Teachers’ Association, Chapel Rock Christian Church, National Education Association, Delta Theta Tau Sorority and Sigma Alpha Iota Sorority.

Darle Lou always looked forward to spending the winter months in Okeechobee, Fla. and she directed several musical productions while spending time there. She sang at many weddings and funerals and enjoyed spending time at Yellow Creek Lake. More than anything, she cherished quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Darle Lou is survived by a daughter, Linda (Dale) Deem of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Humbert and Jay (Kristine) Deem; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Austin, Elizabeth and Rebekah Humbert and Everett Deem.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Mildred Tranbarger; her husband, Jay Simmons; and a foster daughter, Dora Flores.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Harmony Christian Church, 9043 West 1800 North in Elwood.

A funeral service to celebrate Darle’s life will be at noon Friday, July 15, 2022, at Harmony Christian Church with Pastor Gary Boschain officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Chapel Rock Christian Church Food Pantry, 2020 N. Girls School Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46214.

Dunnichay Funeral was entrusted with Darle Lou’s care.

