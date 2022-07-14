Thomas E. Cook, “Tom” or T.C. was born on Jan. 1, 1939, in Boyds, Wash.. Tom was born before World War II, while his parents were busy working on the war efforts at Boeing Aircraft in Olympia, Wash.

Mother, Alice Julia Enquist Ewell was sewing parachutes for all the services and his Stepfather was in the delivery of parachutes.

Tom attended his first years of school at Coulee City, Wash., where a lot of people were working on the famous “Grand Coulee Dam”. He later moved to Colville, Wash., where he continued his grade school.

As a young man, he was asked to sing at school gatherings, dances, weddings and funerals.

Ben Cook and Alice were married in Colville, Wash and Ben Cook adopted all three children, Later, the family moved to Riggins, Idaho, where Tom completed his high school in 1958.

After high school, he worked in the logging industry.

In 1961, he entered the 101st Army Airborne in Fort Campbell, Ken. He was honorably discharged in 1963. After his Army service, he entered the steel business.

He later worked in the airline business, where he built and repaired the walkways between the airport and the airplanes. He was working on getting his license renewed, at the time of his passing.

He passed away in Nevada on June 24, 2022, at his sister’s home.

A Celebration of Life will take place at noon on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Atlanta Christian Church, 200 E. Main St., in Atlanta.

Those attending are asked to please wear a mask.