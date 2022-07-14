ALEXANDRIA – Mary C. (Cleaver) Paskell Bradford, 98, entered into peace and rest on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from Woodland Manor in Elkhart following an extended illness.

Mary was born on Aug. 9, 1923, in Alexandria, to Leon and Catherine (Williamson) Cleaver. She graduated from St. Mary’s School and the Immaculate Conception Academy.

She retired from Delco-Remy in 1987 after 36 years of employment.

Mary loved to travel. She has journeyed throughout Europe, Russia, Alaska and Hawaii. After retiring, she became a travel guide for several years.

Mary was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Alexandria. She had owned and operated the Forget-Me-Not Flower Shop in Alexandria for several years.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Clabaugh of Alexandria; a son, Mark (Sharon) Paskell of Elkhart; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; step-children, Charles Bradford, Jim Bradford, Mike Bradford, Edward Bradford and Patricia Perkins; a brother, Leon (Barbara) Cleaver Jr of Muncie; a sister-in-law, Linda Cleaver of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert Bradford in 2010; sons,Tommy Paskell and Mike Paskell; a grandson, Bill Clabaugh; brother, Richard “Dick” Cleaver; a sister, Rosie Flook, a son-in-law, Jerry Clabaugh and brother-in-law, Billy Flook.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 801 W. Madison St. in Alexandria, with Father Matt Jakupco as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends in the Narthex of St. Mary’s Catholic Church after noon on Tuesday prior to the Mass.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary’s school with envelopes available at the services.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Mary’s care and serving her family.