Judy Kay Horseman, age 70, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born in Elwood on Dec. 4, 1951, to the late Albert and Dixie (York) Horseman.

Judy began working at Parkview Care Center in Elwood in 1973 and was a qualified medical assistant.

She will be greatly missed by her family.

Judy leaves behind four siblings, Phyllis Jones, Brenda Horseman, Gary Horseman and Mitchell Horseman; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Horseman.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Monday, July 18, 2022, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Private burial will take place in Elwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

