Connie L. Aten, age 72, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Anderson after an extended illness.

She was born March 28, 1950 in Danville, Ill., the daughter of Gerald and Irma (Weir) Hawk. Connie made crafts and cards and sold them for several years.

Connie’s family includes two daughters, Jamie Aten of Cayuga and Kim See of Perrysville; good friend, Rick Sizelove of Elwood; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents and several other family members.

Cremation and private services will be held.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Online condolences may be made at www.copherfeslermay.com.