NORTH MANCHESTER – Raymond “Max” Johnson, 88, North Manchester, passed at his home, Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Max was born on Jan. 13, 1934, in Alexandria. He graduated from Alexandria-Monroe High School and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He married the love of his life, Carol Lee Laster, on June 3, 1956. They met at the roller-skating rink in Alexandria.

Max worked as a fork truck operator, first at Continental Can Corporation for 33 years, then at Red Gold for 15 years, both in Elwood, later moving to North Manchester in 2000.

Max and Carol were both members of the CB Social Club with the handles of “Super Max” and “Blue Lady.”

He enjoyed training Beagles and competition hunting. He was extremely proud of the trophies he and his dogs won in the various competitions. He lived on a lake and loved to fish – often daily, was a Nascar fan and liked watching the races, and mostly, loved spending time with his family. To him, family was the most precious gift from God. He got great joy attending his grandson’s sporting events.

Max attended the Congregational Christian Church in North Manchester.

He is survived by two children, Lucinda “Cindy” Rae Johnson and Raymond “JR” M. (Holly) Johnson Jr.; five grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Johnson, Glendon R. Morgan, Austin Johnson, Zachary Johnson and Landon Johnson; two great-grandchildren, David Johnson and Emily Johnson; special niece, Pam Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Max was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Carol; a son, Robert Keith Johnson; and siblings, Claude Franklin Johnson, Harley “Pete” Paul Johnson, Robert Lee Johnson, Harry Woodrow Johnson, Clarence Frederick Johnson, Clyde Henry Johnson, William Clayton Johnson, Beatrice May (Dale) Baker and Betty Lou (Ray) Passwater.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date and announced in this publication.