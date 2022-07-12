SUMMITVILLE – Randi R. (Stanley) Scoda, 43, entered into peace on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following a brief illness with cancer.

She was born on June 4, 1979, in Muncie, to James and Phyllis (Greiner) Stanley. Randi was graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School – Class of 1997. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indianapolis. She was a senior systems analyst and was currently employed in that position with Lincoln Financial Group of Fort Wayne for the past 10 years. Randi really enjoyed her job and her co-workers and excelled in her position.

In her younger years, Randi enjoyed horseback riding and has always had a continual interest in fast cars. She enjoyed scrapbooking and was a fan of Aerosmith. Family was very important to Randi and she worked very hard to include one and all.

Survivors include her husband, Adam Scoda who she married on Oct. 5, 2002; a son, Kane Scoda at home; her parents, Jim and Phyllis Stanley of Summitville; a sister, Rachelle (Randy) Devine of Anderson; five brothers, Victor (Kari) Stanley, Danny (Christie) Stanley, James (Trish) Stanley, Scott (Jenny) Stanley and James “Jay” Stock; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Owens-Noffze Funeral Home of Summitville and A.R.N. Cremation Services of Zionsville.

A private interment of cremains will take place in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at owensmemorialservices.com.