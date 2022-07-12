FISHERS – Marissa M. Ku, 32, Fishers, entered into peace on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Parkview Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne following an extended illness.

She was born on May 4, 1990, in Indianapolis, to Shiao-Tsun and Debbie (Rogers) Ku. Marissa was graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School – Class of 2008. She graduated from Taylor University in Upland with a bachelor’s degree from the School of Business with a major in marketing and a minor in computer systems. Marissa had served on the adjunct faculty staff and taught and tutored mathematics with Ivy Tech Community College.

More recently, she was the night shift manager and a pharmacy tech at the Walgreens at the corner of Stelhorn and Maplecrest in Fort Wayne, where she had been employed for the past six years.

From a young age, soccer has been a focus in Marissa’s life. She was a member of the F.C. Pride Soccer team when they won their State Championship. Her traveling soccer team took runner up in Disney’s Soccer Showcase National Competition. As a freshman at Hamilton Southeastern, Marissa started on the Varsity Soccer team. Her high school soccer career earned her a soccer scholarship to Taylor University at Upland where she again started as a freshman on the varsity Lady Trojan soccer team. Marissa’s soccer skills were honored by her being named to the Mid-Central College Conference’s All Conference Team in her freshman year. She was co-leading scorer with scoring 12 of the 41 seasonal goals by the Taylor team. She led the Trojans in total points scored, three assists and ranked third in the MCC with 27 points. In addition to her soccer career, Marissa also enjoyed playing basketball.

Marissa was a smart, young lady with lots of energy. She radiated that energy in her personal life by being very outgoing and yet maintaining a warm and loving personality. She worked hard at whatever life had in front of her and gave 110% to every endeavor and challenge.

We have watched her bright star flash across 32 years of life and living. We will fondly remember her warm spirit and beautiful smile.

Survivors include her parents, Debbie and Shiao-Tsun Ku of Fishers; a brother, Derek Ku of Fishers; an uncle, Ronald (Carolyn) Rogers of Abilene, Texas; her cousins, Brandt (Teresa) Rogers of Plainfield, Ill., Miranda Rogers (Jason) of Champaign Ill., Maggie (Lucas) Thomas of Mahomet, Ill. and Ben Rogers of Abilene, Texas; great-aunts, Ethel Schultz of Cortland, Ohio, Joyce Love of Gas City and Sue (Robert) Jackman of Mooresville; great-uncles, Tim (Suzie) Rogers of Frankton and Tom (Deanna) Rogers of Ingalls; and a host of friends, teammates and co-workers.

Marissa was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Tsuin-Ren and Yu-Mei Ku and her maternal grandparents, Bob and Mary Rogers.

Services honoring Marissa’s life and legacy will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the Christian Congregation Church, 11015 North 300 East in Alexandria with the Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Interment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Ku family will receive friends after 1 p.m. prior to the 3 p.m. service at the Christian Congregation Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Humane Society for Hamilton County at hamiltonhumane.com or envelopes will be available at the services.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria is honored to care for Marissa and serve the KU family.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com.