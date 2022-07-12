KOKOMO – Larry D. Wesner, 86, of Kokomo, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo.

He was born in Lafayette on Nov. 14, 1935, to Paul B. Wesner and Eunice (Plummer). He married Beverly A. Alexander on Dec. 25, 1959. She preceded him in death on Oct. 6, 2012.

Larry served proudly in the United States Navy. After his enlistment, he worked as an engineer for Ford Motor Company in Michigan managing multiple projects. He retired in the middle 1990s.

Larry was a great sport enthusiast. He greatly loved golf, fishing and bird hunting. Activities at Purdue were always on his radar. Most importantly, Larry cherished his role as a husband and father.

Survivors include his son, Chad E. Wesner of Naples, Fla.; a sister, Joy Burton of Franklin; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Alexander of Kempton.

He was preceded in death by his wife and a brother, Dick Wesnser.

A graveside service will be today, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kempton Cemetery with the Rev. Melissa Litka presiding. The Tipton American Legion will conduct military honors.

Visitation will be today from noon until 1 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church, 208 S. West St., Kempton, IN 46049 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 681405 Indianapolis, IN 46268.