PENDLETON – Well known Madison County farmer, John A. Fuller, 87, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 9, 2022, following a six-month illness.

John was born on July 5, 1935, in Anderson to Donald and Xareffa (Balser) Fuller. He was a graduate of Muncie Central High School – Class of 1954. He worked at Delco-Remy and retired in 1987.

John also farmed several acres in Monroe Township and southern Madison County.

He was a member of the Fellowship Masonic Lodge-#681 of Anderson and the Linwood Christian Church.

Survivors include his three sons, James Fuller of Anderson, Jeff Fuller of Titusville, Fla. and Donald Fuller of Anderson; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; long time friend, companion and caregiver, Barbara Smith; three brothers, Estan Fuller, Lyman Fuller and Larry Fuller; five sisters, Josephine See, Esther Dodge, Phyllis Wolfe, Jan Powell and Marty Goodpaster; and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paul Fuller and Donald David Fuller; and a sister, Sharon Kay Fuller.

Services honoring John’s life and legacy will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria with the Rev. Luke St. Clair officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery.

The Fuller family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the funeral home. The Fellowship Masonic Lodge will conduct a Masonic Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home to close the visitation hours.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Linwood Christian Church, 500 West 600 North, Alexandria, IN 46001 or envelopes will be available at the services.

