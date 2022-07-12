ALEXANDRIA – Eva J. (DeHart) Hamilton, 97, met her Lord and Savior from Alexandria Care Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, following an extended illness.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1924, in New Boston, Ohio, to Allie and Susan DeHart and has lived in Alexandria most of her lifetime.

Eva was a member of the ASPCA and a supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Survivors include three sons, Kenneth Hamilton and Darin Hamilton, all of Alexandria and David Hamilton of Hudson Oaks, Texas; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arlie Hamilton in 1994; sons, Martin Hamilton in 2014 and Daniel Hamilton in 2018; two daughters, Linda Swift in 2008 and Arlene Mooneyhan in 2006; a granddaughter; and two brothers, John DeHart and Charles DeHart.

Services honoring Eva’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, in the Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St., in Alexandria with Pastor Adam Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery at Alexandria.

The Hamilton family will receive friends at the funeral home after noon on Thursday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the activity fund at the Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave., Alexandria, IN 46001 or envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

