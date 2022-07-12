FRANKTON – Brenda Kay Dalzell, age 70, of Frankton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

She was born in Detroit, Mich., on Nov. 8, 1951, to the late William “Junior” Lawson and Flora (Bishop) Haynes. On Feb. 23, 2002, she married Gary Dalzell and they shared 20 years of marriage together.

Brenda retired from Delco Remy and was formerly employed by Paint Assembly Corp. and Red Gold. She once served as president of each the Madison County Shrine Ladies Club and Lil’ lstiks of the Murat Reception Unit, and she was a member of Smyrna Shrine Guild of Indianapolis Murat.

Brenda was a devoted wife, mother and “Nanny” who cherished date nights every Wednesday with her beloved husband, whom she also called her best friend. She loved unconditionally and was fiercely protective of her family. Brenda was an excellent cook and she enjoyed working in the yard, gardening and coordinating the children’s Christmas party at the Madison County Shrine Club. Most of all, she adored her grand-babies and found so much joy in spoiling them.

Brenda is survived by four children, Christy (Ben), Jennifer (Ali), Mark (Elizabeth) and Mitchell (Angie); grandchildren, Landon (Tinu), Lauren (Richard), Logan (Ryan), Audra, Amber, Amy, Katie, Omar, Sami, Kaiser, Zane, Zia, Annie (Logan), Craig, Braden, Blayne, Tori and Paige; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Kole, Drake, Darek, Makenzie, Owen, Scarlett, Landry, Adler and Remy; siblings, Sheila, Bill (Cheryl), Mike, Linda (Wayne); and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann. In addition to her family, Brenda leaves behind numerous friends and neighbors who were like family to her.

Along with her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte; grandson, Chad; and great-grandson Zak.

The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, his entire staff and Community Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they provided.

Brenda’s request was cremation and a Celebration of Life service to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted by Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home Frankton Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Shrine Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

