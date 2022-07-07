ELWOOD – Richard Douglas “Doug” Alley, age 73, of Elwood, passed away peacefully from this earth on July 1, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born Aug. 3, 1948, in Elwood, to James and Margaret (Peitz) Alley. Doug attended St. Joseph School in Elwood and then seminary for one year. He decided celibacy was not for him. Doug graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School in 1966 before leaving for a six-year stint of service in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Eternally grateful for the G.I. Bill, Doug enrolled at Ball State University to study his passion – rocks and the environment. Graduating with honors, he worked in a job and field that he truly loved; but he also complained a lot about it.

Doug concluded his career with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and entered retirement. He loved his dogs, beer, the earth, politics, the Pittsburg Pirates, St. Louis Blues and intelligent conversation. Doug loathed fools, those that endangered the environment and a list of other things too long to mention.

After retirement, he became almost reclusive until he discovered Facebook. He was rejuvenated connecting with old friends and making new ones. His witty reminisces, intelligent commentary and sharp criticism will be missed by most of us.

Doug had few close friends, but he held them very close. His family legacy includes four siblings, Lee Ann Mengelt of Muncie, Mary Jo Stouder of Elkhart, Ray Ellen (Kevin) Conner of Fishers and Carolyn Robertson; beloved aunt, Ann Caplinger of Elwood; two tolerant cousins, Chris Alfrey and Andy Alfrey; several other cousins; nephews, Rob Frye, Gabriel Sigler and Sam Stouder; and nieces, Cara Frye, Ariel Webster, Olivia Johnson and Maddie Johnson.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jamie Alley.

A memorial service celebrating Doug’s life will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with members of his family speaking. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the memorial at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to his favorite charity, Doctors Without Borders, a Nature Conservancy or any Democratic candidate of your choice.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.