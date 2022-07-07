Joyce Ellen (Reynolds) Spay, age 76, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on July 28, 1945, in Tipton, to her parents, Harry Reynolds and Arritta (Carroll) Reynolds. Joyce married the love of her life, Keith Thomas Spay, on July 4, 1963, and the two enjoyed 46 years of marriage, before Keith passed away in January of 2009.

Joyce graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1963. Through the years, Joyce worked as a cook for Tipton Nursing Home, Tom’s Cafeteria and Pizza Hut. She also kept herself busy babysitting for many children in Tipton County. She was a member of the Moose, American Legion and Women’s Auxiliary.

Joyce was a hard worker and very dedicated to everything she committed her time to. She loved camping and fishing with her husband and children. Joyce was an extremely loving, yet stern mother. When her grandchildren came along, all sternness went by the wayside, and she turned into complete mush. She often joked that her grandkids were her favorites! Joyce never missed an activity that involved her grandchildren…they were all her pride and joy and she never missed an opportunity to brag on them. You honestly would be hard pressed to find a woman more dedicated to loving her family than Joyce! She will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to carry on Joyce’s legacy of love are her children, Denise (Delbert) Lacy, Tammy (Ron) Albright and Shelley (Greg) Cummins; grandchildren, David (Amber) Lacy, Sheena (Tom) Gerstorff, Brayton (Kaitlyn) Lacy, Brandi (Brent) Kuehner, Wesley Cummins, Whitney (Doug) Lotierzo and Kelsey (Michael) Deweese; great-grandchildren, Logan Webb, Abigail Lacy, Carson Lacy, Braylyn Kuehner, Brody Kuehner; siblings, Roberta Frye and William Reynolds; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joyce was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Harry and Arritta Reynolds; husband, Keith Spay; siblings, Lewis Reynolds, Donald Reynolds, Joanna Simmons and Denzil Shupperd.

A funeral service celebrating Joyce’s life will be on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Chaplain Brian Daehn officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Spay family in their time of need. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Joyce with her family on her tribute wall.