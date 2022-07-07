ELWOOD – Barbara Ann Malott, age 87, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living care facility following an extended illness.

She was born June 30, 1935, in Hamilton County, the daughter of Cletus and Florence (Ashpaugh) Malott. Barbara attended school in Hamilton County. She worked at General Cage in Elwood for 26 years performing cleaning and custodial work. Barbara also formerly cleaned numerous homes in Elwood and enjoyed babysitting for many years.

In the past, she could be seen in uptown Elwood with her small cart which she pushed around from store to store looking for bargains. Barbara loved shopping, but enjoyed a simple life. She will be remembered for nearly always having a smile on her face.

Barbara’s family includes nine special nieces, Nancy Heady of Elwood, Karen (Tim) Grondin of Elwood, Bev (Don) Groover of Elwood, Dennis Longnecker of Elwood, Robert (Donna) Longnecker of Frankton, Vicki (Tim) Havens of Florida, Lois Tatman of Anderson, Lisa (Bill) Murray of Perkinsville and Judy (Darrell) Prince of Tennessee.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Phyllis Jean Longnecker.

Barbara’s wishes were to have a private burial in East Union Cemetery in Hamilton County. There will be no public services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Health and Living Activity Fund.

