Phillip A. Roe, 84, of Tipton, died at 9:58 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his residence in Tipton.

He was born in Tipton on July 5, 1937, to John and Maggie (Beard) Roe. On Aug. 5, 1985, he married Roberta Shepard and the couple enjoyed 32 years of marriage together raising a family, before her death on Feb. 11, 2018.

Phillip worked at Steel Parts in Tipton. He retired from there in 1991.

Phillip was very proud of the fact he served in the United States Army from 1956 – 1958. He hated to see things go to waste, so he acquired and stored many items to use in the future. Phillip deeply loved his family and enjoyed all the memories they made together. He also had a soft spot for all the stray cats he fed and cared for throughout the years. His kind spirit and big heart will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his five children, Debra Roe of Oregon, Joe Roe of Hawaii, Phyllis Callahan and husband Charles of Kokomo, Vernen Roe of Kokomo and Rodney Roe of Kokomo; seven grandchildren, Amanda Miller, Acea Roe, Steven Roe, Kambra Roe, Heather, Alexanra and Loranna Roe. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren.

Phillip was preceded in death by a grandson, Jesse Roe and all of his siblings. He was the last of the 11 children in his family.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Rogers presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton with military honors by the Tipton American Legion and the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from noon until time of the service.

