ANDERSON – Martha Sue Morgan, of Anderson, died on June 30, 2022.

Sue was born on the family farm on Oct. 10, 1929. She was the daughter of Helen (Kirk) and Ward Tupman. he was the granddaughter of Hector D. Kirk.

Sue graduated from Anderson High School in 1947 and attended Ball State University and Indiana Business College.

Sue was actively involved in farming with her husband, Richard. She loved raising pigs. She and Richard had a huge garden and enjoyed going to the Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings. They made many friends during that time and there were days they gave away more than they sold.

Sue was appointed as a deputy township assessor and then elected assessor for Lafayette Township for 46 years. She helped to organize an assessor’s satellite office in Alexandria, working with the businesses and farmers in all the townships. She worked for the Madison County Assessor’s office totaling 49 years. She retired at the age of 80.

Sue was very active in the Madison County 4-H program. She was the leader of the Little Women 4-H Club for 14 years, followed by being a mini-4-H club leader for seven years. She was the co-leader for the Heartland Cloggers for 6 years. She began working as a clerk for her grandfather who auctioneered the 4-H Livestock Sale beginning in 1956 and retired from this volunteer position after serving the 4-H organization for 50 years.

Sue was an active member of the Evening Tide Extension Club since 1960. She was the president of the Madison County Extension Homemakers from 1981 to 1983. During those two years, she was proud to say that she visited all 63 individual Home Extension Clubs. She received the Friends of Extension Award from the Indiana Extension Agent Association in 1987 for her many years of service.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Kathy J Morgan with whom she lived with the past 12 years and her grandchildren including Scott (Jen) Morgan, Shelby (Alan) McCurdy and Cheyenne Morgan. She adored her great-grandchildren Dominic, Blake, Makenzi, Zoey and Kolton. She has one half-brother, Tracy Tupman of Columbus and several cousins.

Sue was preceeded in death by her husband of 61 years Richard in 2009; a daughter, Lee Ann in 1954; a son, David K. Morgan in 2017; and a brother, Kirk in 1969.

Viewing will be on Friday, July 8, from 3-7 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Funeral services will take place at the same location on Saturday, July 9, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Sharon Pearson of Chesterfield Community Church of God officiating.

Burial will follow at Anderson Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Madison County 4-H Junior Leaders Club or the Chesterfield Community Church of God.

