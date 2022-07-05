TIPTON – Leon H. Silence, 79, of Tipton, died at 10:38 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1942, in Tipton County to Hollis and Margie (Cartwright) Silence. On June 25, 1966, he married Colette E. Tragesser. The couple was blessed with three children and enjoyed 56 years of marriage together.

Leon worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo before retiring in 1999. He was a graduate of Prairie High School in Tipton County. Leon attended Liberty Baptist Church. His strong faith showed in his everyday life and how he raised his family.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Tipton Elks Lodge #1012. Leon liked to fish and was always on the search for that unique item while he was antiquing. He loved going to music gatherings and being around his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Colette Silence of Tipton; three children, Denise Teserovitch and husband Rick of Centerville, Ohio, Leanna Crecelius of Bloomington, and Anthony “Tony” Silence and wife Valerie of Elwood; and 11 grandchildren, Grant, Aidan, Blake, Molly, Marissa, Lucas, Samuel, Marsaia, Joseph, Oliver and Connie. Leon is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Omi Silence and Diane Silence.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, William Silence, Allen Silence, Robert Silence, Linda Whelchel and Cleon Silence.

Honoring Leon’s wishes there will be no funeral services. Condolences for the family may be made on his obituary page at www.young-nichols.com

Donation in Leon’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indiana 46072.