ALEXANDRIA – Jeanne (Mulvaney) Hand, 90, met her Savior face to face from her home on Monday, July 4, 2022, following a brief illness.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1932, in Alexandria to Raymond and Esther (Berry) Mulvaney and lived here all her lifetime. She was a graduate of Alexandria High School-Class of 1949.

In the 1960s, Jeanne worked at the former Warner Press in Anderson. She later worked in the cafeteria at the former Marie Thurston Elementary School in Alexandria for 18 years, retiring in 1991.

She has been an active member of Alexandria First Baptist Church since 1953. Jeanne was involved in the S.A.L.T. Society, the Joy Sunday School class, Body Recall and the American Baptist Women’s Missionary organization. Jeanne’s life revolved around her faith, her husband and her family. She was known to hug anyone and everyone within hugging distance. Her talents were words, music, sewing, crocheting, baking and cake decorating. She was a skilled seamstress and will be fondly remembered for the beautiful handmade wedding gowns and formals that she crafted for her family. We rejoice in her hearing her Lord say “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Kenneth G. Hand, who she married July 1, 1949; three daughters, Gerry (Michael) Cloncs of Alexandria, Bonnie (John) Bryant of Anderson and Susan (Glenn) Hamilton of Eagan, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Donald Hand in 1975; sisters, Nema Marquand, Anna Mae Cilek, Ester Moyer and Ruth Howerton; amd a brother, Leslie Mulvaney.

Services honoring Jeanne’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave., in Alexandria, with Pastor Michael Deutsch officiating. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Hand family will receive friends at the Alexandria First Baptist Church on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. or one hour prior to the services on Saturday.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Deacon’s Benevolence Fund of the Alexandria First Baptist Church with envelopes available at the visitation and services.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Jeanne’s care and serving the Hand family.