Dorothy M. Johnson, 94, of Alexandria, entered into peace and rest from Summit Health and Living in Summitville on Thursday, June 30, 2022, after an extended illness.

She was born on March 4, 1928, to George and Lora Mae (Smith) Massie. She lived in Madison County all of her life.

Dorothy worked at Delco Remy in Anderson for 39 years.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Dixie Ann Cunningham and son-in-law, Bob of Alexandria. She is also survived by her “Special Sister,” Linda Smith and brother-in-law, Dale; sister-in-law, Jonetta Massie; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack W. Johnson in 1998; brothers, Larry Massie and Don Massie; and great-nephew, Drake Smith.

As requested by Dorothy, there will be no services. Instead, spend that time visiting someone in the hospital, nursing home or a shut-in. That will be time well spent.

Any memorial contributions suggested to Madison County Humane Society or Alexandria Ambulance Fund.

The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Health and Living for her care.

